Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,772 United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Zacks Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.