Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 25,710 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 242.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

DexCom Stock Up 0.9%

DexCom stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.