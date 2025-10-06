Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises about 1.6% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of HIG stock opened at $133.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.02.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.