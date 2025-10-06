Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives $181.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.6250.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

