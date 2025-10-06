Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Buys 14,390 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,927,000 after acquiring an additional 772,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after acquiring an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 833,285 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

