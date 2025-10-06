The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Ensign Group worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $343,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8%

ENSG opened at $175.40 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

