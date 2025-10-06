Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 630,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 716,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 135,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 292,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 103,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

