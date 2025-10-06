Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 240,380 Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 904.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FLO opened at $13.16 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

