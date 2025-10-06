Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) & Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Head to Head Comparison

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Christopher & Banks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $11.44 billion 0.73 $271.71 million $0.57 27.67 Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

This table compares Zalando and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.49% 10.19% 3.37% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zalando has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christopher & Banks has a beta of -6.82, indicating that its stock price is 782% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zalando and Christopher & Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 1 1 2 1 2.60 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Christopher & Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Christopher & Banks is more favorable than Zalando.

Summary

Zalando beats Christopher & Banks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

