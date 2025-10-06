ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Short Interest Down 44.1% in September

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Free Report) by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.85% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UGE opened at $17.03 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.86.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

