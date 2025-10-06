Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.1%
SEKEY stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Seiko Epson
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seiko Epson
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.