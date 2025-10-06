Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.1%

SEKEY stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seiko Epson presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

