Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $481.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

