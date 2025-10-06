Critical Survey: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

C3.ai has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C3.ai and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $372.10 million 7.10 -$288.70 million ($2.60) -7.37 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.27 -$46.13 million ($1.30) -0.59

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C3.ai and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -92.08% -40.69% -33.35% Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.44% N/A -43.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of C3.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for C3.ai and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 5 7 1 1 1.86 Mawson Infrastructure Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

C3.ai presently has a consensus price target of $22.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given C3.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe C3.ai is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

C3.ai beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

