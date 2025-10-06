Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.