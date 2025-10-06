Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $38.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

