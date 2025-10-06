Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,220 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $78,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,344.62. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,185,356.46. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock valued at $55,529,247 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.