Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,047 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,292,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,246,000 after buying an additional 2,521,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,005,000 after acquiring an additional 249,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,319 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,584,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 476,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,514,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VSH. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:VSH opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.07 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

