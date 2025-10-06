Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Raises Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up 2.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $64.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $752.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.