Contrasting Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lotus Technology and Envirotech Vehicles, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Envirotech Vehicles 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $924.35 million 1.56 -$1.10 billion ($1.44) -1.48 Envirotech Vehicles $1.88 million 2.75 -$8.85 million ($10.61) -0.14

This table compares Lotus Technology and Envirotech Vehicles”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology -128.75% N/A -40.83% Envirotech Vehicles N/A -92.02% -49.05%

Summary

Envirotech Vehicles beats Lotus Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

