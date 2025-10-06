Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 379.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

