Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,375. The trade was a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $549,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $45.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

