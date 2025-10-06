Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

