Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 16,913 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $36.42 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1145 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

