iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $43.52 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

