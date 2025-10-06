Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 953 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18,777.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $194.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

