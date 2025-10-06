Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,741,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,374,000 after acquiring an additional 119,081 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $165.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $166.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.