Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,329,000 after buying an additional 1,869,642 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

