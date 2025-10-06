Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September $ISEP

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.9% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.6%

ISEP stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.55.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

