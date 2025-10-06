Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Position Lowered by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

