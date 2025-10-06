Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
