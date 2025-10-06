Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 335 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,032.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $753.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,040.23.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.