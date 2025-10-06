Brokerages Set Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $5.65

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

NVTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.03. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $3,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,063.45. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh acquired 18,645,603 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,645,603 shares in the company, valued at $163,894,850.37. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 608.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,824 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,309,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.