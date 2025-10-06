Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Acquires 4,697 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $21,418.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,655.92. The trade was a 9.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

NYSE UUU opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.47.

Universal Security Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

