Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) vs. Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Financial Comparison

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Pioneer Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.53 $8.12 million $2.77 10.83 Pioneer Bancorp $31.81 million 10.43 $6.45 million $0.87 15.07

Risk & Volatility

Community Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Community Heritage Financial and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp 18.33% 7.07% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Heritage Financial and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Community Heritage Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

