Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $461,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,524,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,650.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 163,511 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,028,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $113.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.