Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

