Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

