Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $302.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

