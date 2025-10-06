Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $980,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 41.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:UL opened at $59.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

