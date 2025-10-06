Short Interest in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Expands By 116.5%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,000 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGRW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TGRW opened at $45.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $900.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

