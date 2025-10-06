Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 0.2%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

