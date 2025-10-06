111 Capital Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

111 Capital grew its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 58.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in FirstService were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,051,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in FirstService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after acquiring an additional 224,125 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 27.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,829 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $188.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. FirstService Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

