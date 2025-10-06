Short Interest in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Increases By 118.2%

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMSI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMSI opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

