Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,179 Shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.