Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,200 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at $14.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.