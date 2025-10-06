111 Capital Purchases Shares of 9,949 Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

111 Capital bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2%

VNO stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

