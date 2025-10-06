Ameriflex Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Ameriflex Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.