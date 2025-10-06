111 Capital Has $408,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

111 Capital lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.2%

BG stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

