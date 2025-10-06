Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

