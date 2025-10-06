Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $185.40 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $192.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

